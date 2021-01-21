TajCoin (TAJ) Achieves Market Cap of $12,847.72

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, TajCoin has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. TajCoin has a market capitalization of $12,847.72 and $4.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TajCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,054.44 or 1.00165412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00024801 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.90 or 0.00337176 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.41 or 0.00591870 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00161931 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002586 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002111 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00032088 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003789 BTC.

TajCoin Profile

TajCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. TajCoin’s total supply is 20,073,618 coins. The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech . TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TajCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Blake2s algorithm. It's a personalized cryptocurrency dedicated to the youngest cryptonian on the planet, a 4 year old boy named TAJ. “

TajCoin Coin Trading

