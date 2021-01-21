Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Trading Up 7%

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) shares traded up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.35 and last traded at $45.10. 641,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 243,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on TLND shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Talend by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

