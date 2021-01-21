Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Down 9%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) was down 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 1,313,717 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,011,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $797.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.68 million. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Talos Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 118,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Talos Energy by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.