Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 3,236,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,316,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

SKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.67 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

