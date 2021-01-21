Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Trading Up 5.2%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 258,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 758,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63.

Get Taoping alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Taoping as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.