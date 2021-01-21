Tap (XTP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23,920.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. Tap has a market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $23,920.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tap has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tap token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00061725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.83 or 0.00553178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00041165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,227.93 or 0.03863226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016750 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Tap

Tap is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

