Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.39. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 1,471,741 shares traded.

TGB has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $65.88 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,826 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth $415,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth $365,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 31.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

