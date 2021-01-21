Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Up 5.9%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $20.06. 4,812,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 2,947,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 156,486 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 25.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,221,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 247,208 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 5,330.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 975,187 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 16.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 331,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 47,671 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the second quarter worth $1,113,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.