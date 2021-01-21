TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Invests $5.29 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 143,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,000. Pfizer makes up about 0.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $7,013,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 19,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,779,000. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

