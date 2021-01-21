TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.76.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in TC Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after buying an additional 1,461,146 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in TC Energy by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 57,913 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in TC Energy by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in TC Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 445,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

