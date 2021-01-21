TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.64 and last traded at $29.02. Approximately 544,558 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 531,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCRR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $969.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $109,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,680,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $24,384,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 92.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,806,000 after buying an additional 1,012,572 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $15,764,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $8,128,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

