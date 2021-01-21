Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Shares Down 2.2%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 409,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 217,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

