Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several research firms have commented on TDS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 98,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 24,475 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

