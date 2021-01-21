Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Up 8.4%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares were up 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 19,277,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 19,355,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TELL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $892.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. Analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,485,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,557,000 after acquiring an additional 478,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 440,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 389,356 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2,196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 364,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 277,608 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.