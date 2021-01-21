TENA (TENA) Price Up 19.1% This Week

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One TENA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TENA has a total market cap of $122,096.27 and approximately $212.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TENA has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TENA

TENA is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

