Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 2,969,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,135,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $32.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.32% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

