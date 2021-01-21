Terracoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $143.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $401,304.00 and $143.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,819.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $436.57 or 0.01372011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.25 or 0.00575904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00048661 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00178214 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002433 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000047 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

