TerraCredit (CREDIT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $150,176.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $96,795.03 and approximately $150,176.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

TerraCredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

