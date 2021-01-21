TerraCredit Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a market cap of $99,699.51 and $111,746.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

