TerraKRW (KRT) Market Cap Tops $55.82 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $55.82 million and approximately $33,887.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00050913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00126952 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00075285 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00289947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00068779 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s total supply is 61,635,820,860 coins and its circulating supply is 61,635,091,752 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.