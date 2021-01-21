TerraUSD (UST) Price Down 0.4% This Week

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $205.04 million and approximately $23.15 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007448 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007071 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 490.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003134 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000083 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 204,791,831 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

