Tesco’s (TSCDY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSCDY. Barclays assumed coverage on Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tesco in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

OTCMKTS TSCDY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 123,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,217. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

