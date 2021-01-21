Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.14. Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 7,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$11.89 million and a PE ratio of -37.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) Company Profile (CVE:TES)

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. The company was formerly known as Auro Resources Corp. and changed its name to Tesoro Minerals Corp. in August 2013. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

