Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Issue $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, February 8th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

Texas Instruments has raised its dividend by 75.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.04. The company had a trading volume of 215,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,594. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,793 shares of company stock worth $8,054,378. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.64.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

