Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the quarter. Textron makes up approximately 1.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth about $244,040,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Textron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,347,000 after acquiring an additional 29,296 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 34.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,628,000 after acquiring an additional 410,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 17.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after buying an additional 118,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after buying an additional 43,803 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $49.47. 2,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

