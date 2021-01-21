TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) CFO Kirk Allen Coleman Sells 5,000 Shares

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kirk Allen Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Kirk Allen Coleman sold 10,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $152,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kirk Allen Coleman sold 15,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $226,800.00.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. 653,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,295. The company has a market capitalization of $438.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.47. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,176,471 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,556,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 201,715 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $4,076,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $3,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFFP. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

