TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) fell 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.20 and last traded at $47.52. 1,648,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,711,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,684,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,642,000 after acquiring an additional 600,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,461,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,244 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.