The Bancorp (TBBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. The Bancorp has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.65-1.70 EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.25 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, analysts expect The Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBBK opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $962.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.66. The Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other The Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.