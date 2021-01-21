The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 33,106.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,735 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,799,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 42,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE:BK opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.