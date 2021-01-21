The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BK. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $47.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,568,000 after buying an additional 71,601 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 228,114 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.