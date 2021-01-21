The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.70 price target (up from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$63.50 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

TSE:BNS opened at C$70.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$85.51 billion and a PE ratio of 13.32. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$46.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.89.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.62 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.9699995 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

