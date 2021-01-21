The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.89

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.89 and traded as high as $71.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) shares last traded at $70.57, with a volume of 4,548,017 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CSFB downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.32.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.9699995 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

