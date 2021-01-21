The Barkby Group PLC (BARK.L) (LON:BARK) Shares Gap Down to $23.00

The Barkby Group PLC (BARK.L) (LON:BARK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $21.75. The Barkby Group PLC (BARK.L) shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.04.

About The Barkby Group PLC (BARK.L) (LON:BARK)

The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.

