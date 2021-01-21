The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Increased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 136.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $211.45 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

