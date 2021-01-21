The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. The Clorox makes up approximately 0.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 530.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,762,000 after purchasing an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 33.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736,152 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.69.

In other The Clorox news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total transaction of $3,211,271.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,554. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

