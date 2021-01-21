The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.6% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $209.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

