The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Trading Up 5.4%

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 574,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 886,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $624.35 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.40. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $83,186.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock worth $66,832,321. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 130,236 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,311,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

