The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) (TSE:DSG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.47

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.47 and traded as high as $80.60. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) shares last traded at $80.02, with a volume of 242,602 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DSG. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 145.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$74.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.93.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DSG)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.
