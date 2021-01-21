The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.12 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will post sales of $89.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.43 million and the highest is $89.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group posted sales of $84.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $344.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.60 million to $345.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $381.43 million, with estimates ranging from $376.30 million to $385.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of DSGX opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $63.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average is $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.34 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

