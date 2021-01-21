The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.58.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,158.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $255.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of 155.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

