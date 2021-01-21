The Force Protocol (FOR) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

