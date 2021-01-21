The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) (LON:FUL) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) (LON:FUL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.38. The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 304,092 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00.

About The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) (LON:FUL)

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of November 25, 2020, it operated 18 restaurants under the The Real Greek name across London and Southern England; and 52 restaurants under the Franco Manca brand, primarily in London, also with restaurants in Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol and Exeter.

