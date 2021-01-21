The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.84.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE:ESTC traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.29. 715,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,071. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $97,665,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $2,761,257.82. Insiders sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock worth $163,380,542 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 19.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 46.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth approximately $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.