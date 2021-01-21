The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $40.00 Price Target for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) received a $40.00 target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

PFE stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.26. 682,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,933,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 52,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

