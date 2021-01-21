The Graph (GRT) Price Up 43.9% Over Last Week

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, The Graph has traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $608.94 million and approximately $251.93 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001501 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00061207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00536914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00041693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,248.28 or 0.03833983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

The Graph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.