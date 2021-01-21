The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $14,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after buying an additional 1,307,591 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hershey by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,412,000 after purchasing an additional 797,162 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after purchasing an additional 550,580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The Hershey by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,440,000 after purchasing an additional 287,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 225,379 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,781. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $149.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.69.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

