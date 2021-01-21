The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Sabal Trust CO’s 8th Largest Position

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 2.6% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $31,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,027,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in The Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 9,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $274.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

