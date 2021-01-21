The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $2.13. The J. M. Smucker posted earnings of $2.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $8.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $113.47. 27,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,804. The J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 13,212.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 64,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

