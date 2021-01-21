The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 471,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

