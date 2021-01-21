The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Holdings Trimmed by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. reduced its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,242 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up approximately 2.1% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CSFB raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,737,621.20. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $13,675,726.08.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,710. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

